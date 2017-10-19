South Carolina to participate in Great Southeast ShakeOut earthquake drill Thursday

The Great Southeast ShakeOut earthquake drill is set for Thursday morning in South Carolina and seven other states.

The drill comes amid Earthquake Awareness Week in the Palmetto State. Governor Henry McMaster proclaimed October 15 to 21 as Earthquake Awareness Week. During the week, the SC Emergency Management Division encourages residents to take time to learn about the state’s seismic fault system and how best to prepare for earthquakes.

The Great Southeast ShakeOut earthquake safety drill will be announced at 10:19 a.m. on NOAA tone-alert weather radio and broadcast media stations.

SCEMD said schools, businesses, organizations, government agencies, communities and households are all encouraged to practice how to stay safe during an earthquake: “Drop, Cover and Hold On”

DROP where you are, onto your hands and knees;

where you are, onto your hands and knees; COVER your head and neck with one arm and hand, as you crawl for shelter under a nearby table or desk;

your head and neck with one arm and hand, as you crawl for shelter under a nearby table or desk; HOLD ON to your shelter with one hand until shaking stops (remain on your knees and covering your head and neck with your other arm and hand).

The SCEMD also recommends taking action to be better prepared for earthquakes and other disasters by:

Securing heavy items to prevent them from causing injuries during an earthquake

Creating an emergency plan and/or updating emergency supply kits

Talking with their families and neighbors about emergency preparedness

The largest earthquake ever recorded along the eastern United States coast had an epicenter just outside of Charleston on August 31, 1886. The 7.3 magnitude quake devastated the area and was felt from Chicago to Cuba.

Geologists say South Carolina continues to experience between 10 to 20 small earthquakes each year.

Click here to download South Carolina’s Earthquake Guide.

Click here to register for the Great Southeast ShakeOut.

