Construction to begin on Franklin School in Spartanburg

A groundbreaking ceremony Thursday will mark the start of construction on a new, state-of-the-art early learning center in Spartanburg, per city officials.

Officials said the Franklin School will be built at 100 Franklin Street and will provide early childhood education to as many as 200 kids, ages 6 weeks to 5 years old, from all socio-economic and cultural backgrounds.

Spartanburg County First Steps will operate the full-year, full-day program. The organization said “nurturing and well-qualified teachers will facilitate children's natural curiosity and desire for discovery, preparing young minds for success in school and in life.

Officials said a collaboration with Northside Development Group, First Steps' Early Head Start program, Piedmont Community Action's Head Start program, and Spartanburg County School District 7's 4K program will provide financial support to for families that can't afford to pay full tuition.

The school also established a partnership with USC Upstate to provide training and internship opportunities for students in the university’s Child Development and Family Studies programs.

Construction on the $10 million school is expected to be complete in late 2018 and the school will open in early 2019.

