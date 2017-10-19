B.A.S.S. Nation Championship begins on Lake Hartwell

Professional anglers are back on the water in Anderson County for another major fishing tournament.

B.A.S.S. said the 2017 Academy Sports + Outdoors B.A.S.S. Nation Championship presented by Magellan will be held on Lake Hartwell beginning Thursday.

The tournament continues through Saturday.

B.A.S.S. said anglers from all over the world will compete for a chance to return to Lake Hartwell next March for the 2018 GEICO Bassmaster Classic.

The champion will receive a Bassmaster Elite Series berth, paid entry into the division of their choice in the Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Opens, a prize boat to keep, plus a "B.A.S.S. Nation's Best" prize package, which is a fully rigged tournament-ready boat for one year. Anglers who finish second and third place will also win prize packages, as will the nonboater champion.

"We are excited to be going to Anderson, S.C., and Lake Hartwell for the Championship," said Jon Stewart, B.A.S.S. Nation director in a news release. "It is a great fishery, and Green Pond Landing is a fantastic launch and weigh-in area.”

