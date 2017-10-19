Coroner responding to deadly collision in Greenwood County - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner responding to deadly collision in Greenwood County

The Greenwood County coroner said he was called to a deadly collision on Old Laurens Road Thursday morning.

The incident occurred just after 7 a.m. near Graham Drive and Sandshore Drive.

Troopers said lanes were blocked in the area.

A caller reported that a tractor trailer was involved but troopers have not yet confirmed this.

FOX Carolina has a crew headed to the scene.

