Spartanburg County hosts informational meeting on penny sales tax referendum

Spartanburg County officials said a public meeting will be held Thursday to inform voters about the penny tax referendum that will appear on the ballot in November.

The referendum asks voters whether they agree to a one cent sales tax increase in the county for six years to pay for the construction of a new Judicial Center, Municipal Court/Police Building, Emergency Operations Center, Judicial Center parking garage, City/County Government Center, and a Government Center parking garage.

The question will appear on the November 7 general election ballot.

County officials said the temporary sales tax increase would generate about $217 million and say any money not used in the construction projects would be used for road and bridge improvements.

The public information meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Spartanburg Library Headquarters on Church Street.

