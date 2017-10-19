GHS offering free flu shots Thursday in Simpsonville

Greenville Health System said free flu shots will be available Thursday during a drive-thru flu shot clinic at Hillcrest Memorial Hospital.

The free flu shots will be available from 4 to 7 p.m. in front of the medical office building which is located to the left of Hillcrest Memorial.

People are 18 to 64 are eligible to receive the shots.

