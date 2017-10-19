GHS offering free flu shots Thursday in Simpsonville - FOX Carolina 21

GHS offering free flu shots Thursday in Simpsonville

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Associated Press) (Source: Associated Press)
SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville Health System said free flu shots will be available Thursday during a drive-thru flu shot clinic at Hillcrest Memorial Hospital.

The free flu shots will be available from 4 to 7 p.m. in front of the medical office building which is located to the left of Hillcrest Memorial.

People are 18 to 64 are eligible to receive the shots.

MORE NEWS: 48 Hour Challenge: Experts say kids go missing on purpose

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.