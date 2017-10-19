McDowell County deputies searching for missing woman

McDowell County deputies have asked for help tracking down a missing woman.

deputies said Lisa Gay Kirby, 53, went missing on Wednesday.

Kirby is 4’11” tall, weighs approximately 250 pounds, has brown eyes, short black hair, and wears glasses.

Deputies said Kirby also has a tattoo of a hummingbird on one of her ankles.

Deputies said Kirby is believed to be driving a charcoal colored 2016 Nissan Versa Note with NC license plate EKR-5625.

Anyone with information is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-652-223.

