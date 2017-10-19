Cherokee County: 2nd case of West Nile Virus confirmed near Blacksburg

Cherokee County officials said crews will begin spraying a mosquito control agent after DHEC confirmed another case of West Nile Virus in the county.

Officials said a crow found dead in the Blacksburg area tested positive for the virus.

Officials said a horse in Blacksburg was also found with the virus last week.

Spraying is already underway in the area where the horse was found as officials said spraying in the second area could begin as early as Friday.

Cherokee County officials, Blacksburg police, and SC DNR officers will go door-to-door in the area to notify people of the spraying.

Read the full document from the county:

