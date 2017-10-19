Deputies: Suspect rams patrol car in stolen truck before multi-county chase

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said multiple suspects are in custody after a multi-county chase on Monday.

While on patrol, a deputy said he spotted a white Dodge 2500 truck driving left of center, which attempted to evade law enforcement when a traffic stop was initiated.

According to the incident report, when the deputy stepped out of his vehicle on Three and Twenty Road, the suspect reversed at a high speed in an attempt to ram him and his vehicle.

When the deputy got back into his vehicle, the truck collided with the front of it before the driver fled at a high rate of speed, the report states.

A pursuit continued into Pickens County, reaching speeds of up to 70 miles per hour. Deputies said the driver passed cars on the double yellow line and ran stop signs before crashing into a tree on South E Street in Easley.

The deputy unholstered his weapon and took two passengers, 26-year-old Angela Welborn and 29-year-old Christopher Burton into custody. The report states the driver, 31-year-old Brandon Burton, fled the vehicle and was found walking down a nearby side street. He reportedly suffered bleeding from injuries suffered in the crash.

Deputies said a check of the Dodge truck revealed it had been reported stolen from Ohio. Arrest warrants indicate a Ruger .22 caliber handgun was found under the driver's seat and had been stolen out of Greenville County.

Brandon Welborn is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, possession of a stolen weapon and attempted murder. Christopher Burton and Angela Welborn are charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

