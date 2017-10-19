Liberty man sentenced to prison for 2015 deadly shooting

A Liberty man has been sentenced to prison after he was convicted of murder on Wednesday.

The solicitor’s office said John McCarty, 49, was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

On July 15, 2015 McCarty shot and killed 23-year-old Mitchell Bradley.

Bradley and McCarty’s brother and partner had been arguing in McCarty’s home on Watts Road when the solicitor said the partner, another man, called out for McCarty. McCarty then armed himself with a 9mm handgun, fired one warning shot into the floor, and then shot Bradley twice in the torso through a window of the back door of the home.

The defense argued that McCarty was defending his partner but the jury found him guilty, the solicitor stated.

