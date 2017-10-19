Landrum teen accused of stealing ring listed on 'Let Go' app fac - FOX Carolina 21

Landrum teen accused of stealing ring listed on 'Let Go' app faces additional charge in Greenville County

A Landrum teen has been charged with robbery after police said he stole a ring from a woman was attempting to sell via the “Let Go” app.

Police said Kirt Burrell, 18, arranged to meet the victim at the CVS in Landrum on October 18 to view the ring, a white gold band with a 3-carat black diamond. When the victim handed Burrell the ring to look at, she told police he ran off with the ring.

Burrell was arrested in Spartanburg on the robbery charge and later transported to the Greenville County Detention Center, where jail records show he was charged with first degree burglary.

