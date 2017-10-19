Attorney General: Greer man solicited nude photos from minor on social media

The South Carolina Attorney Generals' Office is prosecuting a case involving an Upstate man arrested after a child pornography investigation.

Investigators said after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, they launched an investigation into 42-year-old Joseph Charles Pate III of Greer.

According to officials, they have evidence Pate sent nude images to and solicited nude images from a minor using social media.

He was arrested and charged with five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of disseminating obsene material to a person under 18.

MORE NEWS: Greenville Co. sheriff responds to sexual assault lawsuit: I had a consensual encounter

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.