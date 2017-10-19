Attorney General: Greer man solicited nude photos from minor on - FOX Carolina 21

Attorney General: Greer man solicited nude photos from minor on social media

Posted: Updated:
Joseph Charles Pate III (Source: Greenville Co. Detention) Joseph Charles Pate III (Source: Greenville Co. Detention)
GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The South Carolina Attorney Generals' Office is prosecuting a case involving an Upstate man arrested after a child pornography investigation.

Investigators said after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, they launched an investigation into 42-year-old Joseph Charles Pate III of Greer.

According to officials, they have evidence Pate sent nude images to and solicited nude images from a minor using social media.

He was arrested and charged with five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of disseminating obsene material to a person under 18.

MORE NEWS: Greenville Co. sheriff responds to sexual assault lawsuit: I had a consensual encounter

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.