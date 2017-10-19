Deputies: Four McDowell High students face charges in separate incidents

The McDowell County Sheriff's Office said four students from McDowell High are facing various charges for separate incidents at the school.

According to deputies, Zackary Allen Wright, 19, was charged with assault inflicting serious injuries. Deputies said Wright allegedly hit a 16 year-old male student in the side with his fist and caused internal injuries. The victim was taken to Memorial Mission Hospital in Asheville, deputies said.

A 17-year-old female was charged with selling marijuana and possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, deputies stated. According to deputies, the student sold 2.8 grams of marijuana to another student on school grounds on Oct. 6.

A 16-year-old male and 16-year-old female were charged in relation to incidents regarding alcohol, deputies said. According to deputies, the male brought alcohol to school and gave it to the female.

Deputies said the male was charged with possession of alcohol by an underage person and possession of alcohol on school grounds. The female was charged with possession of alcohol by an underage person, deputies said.

