Police: Masked suspects on the run after robbing gas station, carjacking victims

The Greer Police Department is investigating an armed robbery on Thursday morning.

Officers said around 4:30 a.m., they were called to the Spinx gas station on West Wade Hampton Boulevard. According to the incident report, a clerk told police two suspects wearing light green or white masks robbed the store.

According to the report, the victim was outside the store when he was approached by two males who told him to, "Get the [expletive] in the store!" The victim told officers he thought they were joking until one of the suspects brandished a handgun.

The pair followed the victim inside and went to the cash register, where they hit him in the back of the head, causing him to fall to the floor, police said. They are then accused of ripping out the cash drawer and stealing its contents along with several cartons of cigarettes.

Before fleeing the scene, officers said the suspects approached two victims at a gas pump and pointed the firearm, saying to get out of the one. One of the victims was also struck in the back of the head with a closed fist.

Investigators said the suspects fled in the vehicle which was found against a fence a short time later on Harris Street. They said it appears the suspects fled the car on foot and let it roll forward on its own.

The suspects were described as two males, approximately 20 to 25 years old. One was reportedly wearing a gray hoodie and the other was wearing a brown and burgundy body suit.

The case remains under investigation.

