Clemson athletics responds to 'fight club' video circulating on social media

CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Clemson University leaders said they are aware of a video circulating on social media which appears to show a flight inside a locker room.

The video, which was posted on a page called "5thyear" on Instagram," depicts two males striking each other while others look on in a circle. The page posted, "Clemson Football is about that life. They have a damn fight club in the lockeroom."

The video has received more than 226,904 views in 17 hours.

Assistant Athletic Director Joe Galbraith said they are aware of the video and head coach Dabo Swinney will be addressing the video with his team Thursday afternoon.

