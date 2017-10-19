Spartanburg police seek to identify ATM vandal - FOX Carolina 21

Spartanburg police seek to identify ATM vandal

Suspect in ATM vandalism (Source: Spartanburg PD) Suspect in ATM vandalism (Source: Spartanburg PD)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Spartanburg Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect in the vandalism of an ATM machine.

Officers said the incident occurred on Oct. 14 on South Church Street. After reviewing surveillance video, police said they observed a male suspect with his face covered with a shirt, using an object to damage the ATM.

Investigators said he was not able to get any cash but he severely damaged the machine.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

