Asheville police ask for help locating man missing 2 weeks

The Asheville Police Department is asking for help locating a man who has been missing more than two weeks.

Officers said 53-year-old Arthur Earl Sutton was last seen on Oct. 4 at the WNC Rescue Mission on Patton Avenue.

He is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 145 pounds. He goes by the name "Bubba."

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

