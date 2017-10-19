Asheville police ask for help locating man missing 2 weeks - FOX Carolina 21

Asheville police ask for help locating man missing 2 weeks

Posted: Updated:
Arthur "Bubba" Sutton (Source: Asheville PD) Arthur "Bubba" Sutton (Source: Asheville PD)
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Asheville Police Department is asking for help locating a man who has been missing more than two weeks.

Officers said 53-year-old Arthur Earl Sutton was last seen on Oct. 4 at the WNC Rescue Mission on Patton Avenue.

He is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 145 pounds. He goes by the name "Bubba."

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

