Armed robber identified by prints on stolen lotto tickets senten - FOX Carolina 21

Armed robber identified by prints on stolen lotto tickets sentenced

Posted: Updated:
Lamarcus Thompson (Source: Solicitor's Office) Lamarcus Thompson (Source: Solicitor's Office)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

An Upstate man arrested after an armed robbery spree is facing prison time.

Lamarcus D. Thompson, 25, pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a string of hold-ups at convenience stores in Spartanburg County. In all the incidents, Thompson was armed with a handgun and has his facecovered wit a bandanna.

Thompson was arrested in February 2017 after he tried to cash in some of the lottery tickets he stole. A fingerprint lifted from one of the tickets led to a break in the case.

Thompson was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday for four counts of armed robbery, four counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and six counts of defrauding the lottery.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Report: Upstate man arrested after string of armed robberies, identified by finger prints on stolen lottery tickets

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.