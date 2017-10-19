Armed robber identified by prints on stolen lotto tickets sentenced

An Upstate man arrested after an armed robbery spree is facing prison time.

Lamarcus D. Thompson, 25, pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a string of hold-ups at convenience stores in Spartanburg County. In all the incidents, Thompson was armed with a handgun and has his facecovered wit a bandanna.

Thompson was arrested in February 2017 after he tried to cash in some of the lottery tickets he stole. A fingerprint lifted from one of the tickets led to a break in the case.

Thompson was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday for four counts of armed robbery, four counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and six counts of defrauding the lottery.

