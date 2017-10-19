Armed robber identified by prints on stolen lotto tickets sentenced

Three women were arrested on prostitution charges on October 12 in a joint operation involving the FBI, Myrtle Beach Police Department and Horry County Police. The operation was conducted at the Hilton Garden Inn in Myrtle Beach, according to Don Wood with the FBI. Devinee Kathryn Boyle, 20, Anjuma Inubia Nesanet, 19, and Tawanna Mickens, 22, have all been charged with prostitution, first offense.More >
A New Jersey woman who thought her dog was dead recently learned the animal had been living with an employee at a veterinary clinic where she took him to get euthanized five months prior.More >
An Upstate man was sentenced in court to 50 years behind bars on Wednesday.More >
A star is born. Imagine receiving the opportunity to play drums for one of your favorite bands of all time -- even getting up on stage in front of a capacity crowd at Colonial Life Arena.More >
A Cherokee County teacher who asked students to leave her class because they were wearing pro-Donald Trump shirts has resigned.More >
New body cam footage has been released which shows the moments after a Florida man shot and killed his mother’s friend for flirting with his imaginary girlfriend.More >
An arrest warrant has been issued for a man allegedly involved in the October death of a 12-month-old toddler in Conneaut.More >
Clemson University leaders said they are aware of a video circulating on social media which appears to show a flight inside a locker room.More >
A lawsuit filed in Greenville County on Monday accuses Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis of sexual harassment, sexual assault and violations of Civil Rights.More >
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >
The Bon Secours Wellness Arena held the Skating on the Big Ice event which allowed the community to skate on the largest ice in the area.More >
NFL Hall of Famer Lydell Mitchell visits Greenwood HS football team. (10/18/17)More >
Niche.com released a list of the top places to buy a home in South Carolina in 2017.More >
Carlisle-Foster's Grove Elementary School in Spartanburg grew a 12.45 pound sweet potato, the largest in SC history.More >
The new Publix at the corner of Fairview and Harrison Bridge roads opened Wednesday October 18, 2017.More >
Fire crews, police and Red Cross volunteers responded to a fire at a 12-story high rise apartment building in Asheville Tuesday evening.More >
The Clemson Tigers football team partnered with the Golden Harvest Food Bank for a community service project that included food distribution and packing food for 300 Upstate families.More >
