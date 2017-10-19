Deputies: Suspicious person arrested after foot chase in Greenville Co.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a suspect is in custody after a foot chase on Thursday.

Deputies said the chase began when a suspicious person was spotted on Sirrine Street. The suspect fled on foot before being apprehended on Moody Street, deputies said.

Just after 5 p.m., deputies said the area was still under active investigation and they were looking to see if the suspect dropped anything.

