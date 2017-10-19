Beautiful, warmer Friday in store

The beautiful weather will linger into the weekend with temperatures warming slightly. A good chance for rain is back by early next week.

Tonight will be chilly again, but not quite a cool as the last few nights. Lows will drop to 48 in the upstate and 43 in the mountains for Friday morning, then warm up quickly by the afternoon into the mid to upper 70s area-wide. Expect dry and mild conditions for high school football Friday night.

Saturday is looking great with mostly sunny skies and highs staying in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday will follow suit, but we’ll see a few extra clouds by the end of the day.

Monday will bring back a good chance for rain, especially after 4pm. Rain could be heavy at times, with a few t-storms possible Monday evening. Showers move out Tuesday midday, then some much cooler air will arrive! Lows will drop back into the 30s and low 40s by Tuesday night!

