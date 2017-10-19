Dry Friday and weekend, but big rain arrives next week

The beautiful weather will linger into the weekend with temperatures climbing slightly. A good chance for rain is back by early next week.

Full sunshine is expected again today with highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees. A light breeze and low humidity keeps it feeling comfortable, despite the slightly warmer than usual conditions. Friday night football or any other outdoor plans tonight will be quite pleasant with no chance of rain.

Saturday is looking great with a mostly sunny sky and highs staying in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday will follow suit, but clouds build in the second half of the day with a small chance for a late day rain shower.

Monday will bring back a good chance for rain, especially in the afternoon. Rain could be heavy at times, with a few stronger thunderstorms possible Monday evening. Showers move out Tuesday midday, then some much cooler air will arrive! Lows will drop back into the 30s and low 40s by Tuesday night with a few snowflakes still possible the TN/NC line.

High temperatures following that cold front will likely stay in the 50s to near 60 during the day on Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.