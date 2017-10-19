Fluor awarded contract by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to support power grid repair in Puerto Rico

Fluor announced the company was awarded a contract by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to support the power grid repair in Puerto Rico.

The contract is for six months and is valued at $240 million, the company said.

Equipment evaluation and repair are included in the contract. The company said the contract also includes work towards re-energizing and recommissioning switching stations.

"Fluor is proud to play an initial role in restoring a sense of normalcy to the people of Puerto Rico,” said Tom D'Agostino, president of Fluor’s Government Group.

“We have been working in disaster-stricken locations for decades and we’re pleased to work alongside the Army Corps of Engineers’ South Atlantic Division. We look forward to being involved in the crucial effort to restore power to Puerto Rico," he said.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.