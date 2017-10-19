Dispatch: Deputies on scene, woman sent to hospital after being robbed in Anderson Co.

Deputies are responding after a woman was robbed in Honea Path on Thursday, per dispatchers.

According to dispatch, a woman had her wallet stolen at 518 E Greer Street.

Dispatchers said the woman went to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

Officials with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office are on scene at this time.

