Two Greenville Co. Councilmen call for audit of sheriff’s office after Sheriff Will Lewis named in lawsuit

Greenville County Councilman Joe Dill said he will call for an audit of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office to see how money is being spent.

Councilman Dill said he made the decision to call for an audit on Thursday. He said it’s a way the community can have confidence in where their money is being spent and to make sure it’s going to the appropriate place it’s allocated.

Councilman Dill said that he and Councilman Willis Meadows are on board with the audit, but that it takes seven members of council to be able to do anything.

Councilmen Dill and Meadows called FOX Carolina after we contacted members of council for their reaction to Sheriff Will Lewis’s news conference regarding the lawsuit he has been named in.

In a joint statement, Councilmen Dill and Meadows said, “We think the sheriff has done a good job since beginning his tenure in office. Many positive changes have been made such as more deputies in communities. We have no complaint with his performance in office.”

The councilmen went on to say, “We realize that County Council has no oversight of who he hires, assigns to positions or disciplines. He answers to the people who elected him.”

Two other council members replied to our inquiries. Councilwoman Xanthene Norris said she thinks the sheriff should resign. Councilman Bob Taylor said the lawsuit needs to play out.

Below is the official statement from Councilmen Joe Dill and Willis Meadows:

Councilman Dill said he will call for the audit during the next council meeting on November 7.

