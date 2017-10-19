Police: Man shot in leg near Laurens convenience store

Police said a man was wounded in a shooting at a Laurens convenience store.

The incident happened Thursday evening.

According to Laurens PD Assistant Police Chief Chrissie Cofield, a man was shot int he leg near the Handee Mart on the 500 block of Church Street.

Cofield said the victim is en route to GHS for treatment, but is not cooperating with law enforcement. She believes the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no public threat at this time.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Man fatally shot after leading officers on chase following hit and run through NC, SC

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.