BBB warns of Halloween scams during record spending year

Halloween is less than 2 weeks away and Nisha Fink and her husband are shopping for their perfect costumes.

"We have a house party planned,” said Fink. “So we're just trying to make sure we represent and find a cute costume for us."

According to the Better Business Bureau, consumers will spend a record $9.1 billion on Halloween items this year. Vee Daniel with the Better Business Bureau of the Upstate South Carolina says consumers need to beware of scary repercussions of their spending habits.

"Say for instance with shopping online,” Daniel explained. “You just need to make sure that you know who you're shopping with."

Daniel says there are a lot of fake sites that scam you out of your money by shipping a costume that isn't what you ordered, or not sending anything at all.

"Look up reviews,” said Daniel. “Look them up through the Better Business Bureau. Take a look and google them."

Make sure they have a lock symbol and “https.” Experts say there's a chance someone could unlock all your credit card and personal information.

Daniel suggests buying at a local store instead of a pop up Halloween store. Lydia Latham with Costume Curio says she hears horror stories all the time from internet shoppers coming into her store at the last minute.

"We get a lot of people that will come in and ask us, 'Can you please help me? I ordered this costume. It's not in yet or we don't know if it will ever come in. It doesn't fit me,'" Latham explained.

She recommends that if you rent a costume, make sure you check for wear and tear before you leave the store, so you don't get stuck with the bill. A few reasons why the Finks chose to shop at a year-round store.

"It's just kind of easier to come in and try on costumes,” said Fink.

