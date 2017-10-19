Veteran gets Bronze Star nine years after mission

It’s a moment one local veteran has been waiting for for years - the moment she received her Bronze Star.

Staff Sergeant Glory Mace served as an interpreter during Operation Iraqi Freedom. While specifics of her mission are classified, both lawmakers and Mace acknowledged that her abilities proved valuable in getting information which ultimately saved lives during her stint in the Middle East in 2008 and 2009.

The effort to get Mace her Bronze Star came about two years ago. Rep. Jeff Duncan, who led the effort to get Mace her commendation, cited the classified nature of her mission and simple paperwork being misplaced, as the reason for the delay.

"It is fascinating to me how invested (Duncan) and his team got and how quickly they got on this," said Mace.

"We had to validate it," said Duncan. "The paperwork was lost in the shuffle, and the validation and learning her story - it really shows that she's well deserving of this award and this commendation."

