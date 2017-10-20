Troopers investigating two overnight crashes with reports of vehicles striking homes

The damage to the home in Spartanburg (Oct. 20, 2017/ FOX Carolina)

Troopers are investigating two Upstate crashes that occurred early Friday morning in which vehicles reportedly struck homes.

The first crash happened in Greenville County just before 1 a.m. on West Marion Road. The crash reportedly involved a van that struck a house. FOX Carolina’s crew at the scene said there was no damage to the house.

The next crash happened on the 200 block of Spring Street in Spartanburg County around 1:45 p.m. Troopers listed the crash as a hit-and-run on the SC Highway Patrol website. FOX Carolina’s crew at the scene said damage was visible to a corner of a mobile home. A witness at the scene said a car struck a utility pole and a wheel from the vehicle struck the home. The witness said the vehicle fled on three wheels. Troopers have not yet confirmed these details.

Troopers are still investigating both incidents.

As of 4:30 a.m. Duke Energy was not reporting any power outages in Spartanburg County.

