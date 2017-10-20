Multiple street closures, trolley service changes scheduled over Oct. 20 -22 weekend

Greenville city officials announced several road closures and trolley service changes starting Friday and through the weekend as multiple events are held in the city.

Two portions of Cleveland Park Drive will be closed from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday due to Boo in the Zoo. Cleveland Park Drive will be closed from traffic triangle in Cleveland Park to Ridgeland Drive and from East Washington Street to zoo entrance

A portion of Main Street will close at 11:30 p.m. Friday and remain closed through Tuesday, Oct. 24 for the Southeast US – Japan Association Conference. The closure will be between Beattie Place to North Street.

Officials said Wayne Street will be closed between Ashford Avenue to Harbor Oaks Drive from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday for a neighborhood block party.

The city also said the Heart of Main Trolley route has been suspended for Friday through Sunday due to a mechanical issue. Due to the road closure related to the Southeast US - Japan Association conference, the Top of Main Trolley will not stop at NOMA Square between 10 a.m. on Saturday and 8 p.m. on Sunday, and due to the Boo in the Zoo street closures, the Augusta Trolley will make the following stops during the closure:

County Square

Cleveland St & Ridgeland Dr

Cleveland Park North (Zoo)

Cleveland Park South (SRT Crossing)



