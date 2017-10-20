Winning streaks stay alive in Thursday games and more Week 9 high school football action set for Friday

Footballs on the field at Mauldin High School (FOX Carolina/ October 20, 2017)

Several high school football teams got an early start on Week 9 with Thursday night games.

The undefeated Chapman Panthers, also the reigning AAA state champs, took another step toward locking up the region by defeating. Newberry 53 – 34.

The Mauldin Mavericks kept their winning streak alive with a 17 – 15 win over Laurens. The Mavericks have won their last four games in a row.

The Hillcrest Rams also kept their winning streak going, crushing Wade Hampton 54 – 7. The Rams are on a five-game winning streak.

Thursday was also a good night to be an eagle. The Eastside Eagles blew out Blue Ridge 72 – 27, and the Greenwood Eagles soared over Riverside 54 – 14.

On Friday, the Byrnes Rebels will head to the Reservation to face the Gaffney Indians in the Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week.

FOX Carolina will also have crews at the following games:

Southside at Emerald

Belton-Honea Path at wren

Berea at Powdersville

Blacksburg at Christ Church

Spartanburg at Boiling Springs

Chesnee at St. Joseph’s

Daniel at Greenville

Easley at Woodmont

Greenwood at Riverside

Union County at Greer

TL Hanna at JL Mann

Friday Night Blitz will also feature final scores for the following games

Southside Christian at Abbeville

Clinton at Broome

Ware shoals at Calhoun Falls

Palmetto at Carolina Academy

Seneca at Crescent

Whitmire at Dixie

Fort mill at Dorman

Landrum at Pendleton

Liberty at Ninety Six

Columbia at McCormick

Woodruff at Mid-Carolina

Pickens at Travelers Rest

West-oak at Walhalla

Tune in to Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 p.m. for scores, highlights, special mentions, and more.

You can also find scores, videos, photos, and more during and after the games on our Friday Night Blitz page.

