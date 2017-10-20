Winning streaks stay alive in Thursday games and more Week 9 hig - FOX Carolina 21

FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ

Winning streaks stay alive in Thursday games and more Week 9 high school football action set for Friday

Posted: Updated:
Footballs on the field at Mauldin High School (FOX Carolina/ October 20, 2017) Footballs on the field at Mauldin High School (FOX Carolina/ October 20, 2017)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Several high school football teams got an early start on Week 9 with Thursday night games.

The undefeated Chapman Panthers, also the reigning AAA state champs, took another step toward locking up the region by defeating. Newberry 53 – 34.

The Mauldin Mavericks kept their winning streak alive with a 17 – 15 win over Laurens. The Mavericks have won their last four games in a row.

The Hillcrest Rams also kept their winning streak going, crushing Wade Hampton 54 – 7. The Rams are on a five-game winning streak.

Thursday was also a good night to be an eagle. The Eastside Eagles blew out Blue Ridge 72 – 27, and the Greenwood Eagles soared over Riverside 54 – 14.

On Friday, the Byrnes Rebels will head to the Reservation to face the Gaffney Indians in the Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week.

FOX Carolina will also have crews at the following games:

  • Southside at Emerald
  • Belton-Honea Path at wren
  • Berea at Powdersville
  • Blacksburg at Christ Church
  • Spartanburg at Boiling Springs
  • Chesnee at St. Joseph’s
  • Daniel at Greenville
  • Easley at Woodmont
  • Greenwood at Riverside
  • Union County at Greer
  • TL Hanna at JL Mann

Friday Night Blitz will also feature final scores for the following games

  • Southside Christian at Abbeville
  • Clinton at Broome
  • Ware shoals at Calhoun Falls
  • Palmetto at Carolina Academy
  • Seneca at Crescent
  • Whitmire at Dixie
  • Fort mill at Dorman
  • Landrum at Pendleton
  • Liberty at Ninety Six
  • Columbia at McCormick
  • Woodruff at Mid-Carolina
  • Pickens at Travelers Rest
  • West-oak at Walhalla

Tune in to Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 p.m. for scores, highlights, special mentions, and more.

You can also find scores, videos, photos, and more during and after the games on our Friday Night Blitz page.

MORE NEWS: BBB warns of Halloween scams during record spending year

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.