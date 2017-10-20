Charter flight company offers Clemson fans opportunity to tailgate in the air

A Florida-based charter flight company is offering Clemson football fans a new kind of tailgating experience.

Air Unlimited, a private luxury air service, said it will now offer chartered tailgating flights to college and NFL football games.

The first flight of the season takes off for the Florida State vs. Clemson game on November 11. Tigers fans can also fly in to see the Palmetto Bowl rivalry match between Clemson and South Carolina on November 25.

Air Unlimited said Clemson fans from across the country can book chartered flights to see the Tigers in action and then return home on the same day, eliminating hotel fees, airline baggage fees, and without having to deal with long security lines or layovers.

“We are glad to offer this service to our customers because of the convenience and time savings,” said Charles “Chick” Gregg, co-founder and principal of Air Unlimited in a news release. “You can actually attend the game in Clemson and return home the same day, avoiding a hotel stay. With the shuttle running from the airport to the game and back, you also avoid a car rental and trying to find a parking place. It’s such a great option for football fans, because it offers the ability to see the game first-hand without having to spend the whole weekend getting there and returning home.”

Air Unlimited planes hold up to 8 people but require a minimum of six passengers to fly. Roundtrip airfare starts at $1,000 per person.

Click here to learn more and see Air Unlimited’s full tailgating flight schedule.

