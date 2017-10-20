Trader Joe's recalls bagged salad blend due to possible listeria contamination

Trader Joe’s announced Thursday that they are recalling some bags of its Kohlrabi Salad Blend due to listeria concerns.

Officials said they were alerted by the supplier of Trader Joe’s Kohlrabi Salad Blend (SKU#58614) that product with the date codes Best Before: OCT 14 2017, OCT 15 2017 and OCT 16 2017 may have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The bagged salad was sold in stores nationwide.

No illnesses have been reported so far, and Trader Joe’s said all affected bags have been removed from store shelves.

Trader Joe’s asks customers who purchased Kohlrabi Salad Blend with any of the specified date codes to not eat it. The retailer said people should throw away the product or return it for a full refund.

MORE NEWS: Multiple street closures, trolley service changes scheduled over Oct. 20 -22 weekend

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.