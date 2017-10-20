Section of Roper Mountain Rd. to close Saturday as Gateway const - FOX Carolina 21

Section of Roper Mountain Rd. to close Saturday as Gateway construction continues

85-385 Gateway project logo (Courtesy: SCDOT) 85-385 Gateway project logo (Courtesy: SCDOT)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Officials with the I-85/385 Gateway Project said a section of Roper Mountain Road will close Friday evening and not reopen until Monday morning.

The closure will be between Garlington Road and Gateway Access Road (formerly Chrome Drive) from Saturday, Oct. 21 at 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Excavation work adjacent to the travel lanes will be taking place during the closure and will be detoured via Gateway Access Road, officials said.

Check the I-85/385 Gateway Project Facebook page over the weekend for additional lane closures and detours in the construction zone as they are announced.

