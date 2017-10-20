Plans submitted for new seafood restaurant named after historic landmark in downtown Greenville

Site of the proposed restaurant (Source: City of Greenville)

Plans for a new seafood restaurant and raw bar in downtown Greenville have been submitted to the city’s Urban Design Panel, according to documents released by the city.

The plans were received on October 2 to renovate the site of the former Yaz restaurant at 12 South Main Street.

The 9,600 restaurant will be named Ottaray Seafood and Raw Bar after a former hotel that once stood downtown.

The plans call for the removal of the faux stone façade and the construction of a new “historic storefront.”

The plans will go before the Design Review Board of Nov. 2

MORE NEWS: Deputies: Neighbor who witnessed burglary fatally shot 1 suspect, 2 others arrested

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.