Police: Woman embezzled more than $15K from hospital system to pay for weddings, vacations, etc.

Greenwood police said a woman has been charged for misusing Self Regional Healthcare funds.

Police said they began investigating on August 25 when the hospital system notified them that a former employee had embezzled money.

Hospital officials said the woman was fired after they learned she had used hospital money to purchase personal things, per Greenwood police.



A forensic audit of the affected accounts revealed the suspect had misappropriated more than $15,000 for vacations, wedding expenses, rent, and other personal obligations, police said.

Police said they questioned Kelly Boatwright and she admitted to some of the charges but said she could not be sure of all claims.

Kelly Boatwright, 50, of Hunting Road was arrested and charged with breach of trust greater than $10,000.

