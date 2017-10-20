Police: Spartanburg vet's office broken into

Spartanburg Police say a veterinarian's office was broken into on Thursday night. According to officers, money was taken from the Reidville Animal Hospital on John B. White Blvd.

The crime was discovered by employees arriving to work on Thursday, police said.

An entire window on the front door of the building was broken, officers said. According to the incident report, a rock was used to break the window .

Police said the cash drawer was on the floor and was surrounded by loose change.

Officers said money was the only item missing from the office.

No suspects have been named at this time.

