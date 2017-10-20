Moving company offers glimpse into Dabo Swinney's 15,000 sq. ft. 'castle'

Greenville-based Tiger Moving said they’ve just moved Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney into his new “castle.”

Tiger Moving posted photos on Facebook Wednesday with the caption, “Moving the King & Queen into their castle.”

The photos show a long cobblestone driveway leading to a huge house with a stone and brick façade, a water slide

Zavh Klein, an Assistant Manager with Tiger Moving said the move was a difficult one that required multiple days and multiple trucks picking up items from the Swinney’s former home and moving everything to the new 15,000 square-foot behemoth.

“It’s an absolutely huge, massive house,” Klein said.

Klein said Tiger Moving filled dozens of rooms, multiple living rooms, and entertainment room in the basement, and multiple master suites with furniture and other items. He said another cool feature was that all light switches in the home have orange and purple backlighting.

The company names their moving truck after Clemson players and coaches. The truck named “Dabo” was used in the move. Their fleet also includes “CJ Spiller,” “Vic,” “Boulware,” and “The Fridge.”

Klein said Swinney’s move was the largest private residence move the company has done.

“We were looking forward to (the move). We have also moved Dabo’s brother and that’s what we believe got us in the door,” Klein said.

Tiger Moving services Spartanburg, Anderson and Greenville counties, Klein said.

PHOTOS: A look at Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney's new 'castle'

