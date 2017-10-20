National Parks Service to help extend Swamp Rabbit trail into Simpsonville

The City of Simpsonville announced that it was selected to receive technical and planning assistance from the National Park Service Rivers, Trails, and Conservation Assistance Program (RTCA) to extend the Swamp Rabbit Trail into the city.

The city said Simpsonville was one of ten communities chosen by the program. The assistance from the RTCA Program will help with the development of the extension of Swamp Rabbit Trail in Simpsonville, the city said.

The National Parks Service will meet with the partners of the project to create a work plan and project timeline, the city said.

"Partnering with the National Parks Service is a tremendous opportunity for the Simpsonville community," said Director of Planning and Economic Development Jason Knudsen. "Tapping into the Swamp Rabbit Trail is a priority of the City's vision for community and economic growth. The expertise and resources provided by the RTCA Program will be the catalyst to bringing this project to life."

MORE NEWS: Moving company offers glimpse into Dabo Swinney's 15,000 sq. ft. 'castle'

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.