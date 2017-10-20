Deputies: Westminster couple arrested on 5 child neglect charges

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a Westminster couple was arrested Thursday ad charged with arrested on five counts each of Unlawful Neglect of a Child.

Warrants state 45-year-old Chad Ledford Edwards and 36-year-old Misty Dawn Edwards failed to provide “clean housing, adequate shelter, adequate nutrition, and adequate supervision” for their five children.

Deputies said they were first dispatched to the Edwards’ home on Arintha Drive on August 9 for another investigation. No one answered the door but deputies said they found two young children in the back yard unsupervised.

When deputies returned to the home and found no response, they said they made into and found the adults in a back room and the children unsupervised or sleeping throughout the house.

Deputies said the house was filthy and unfit for the children to live in. DSS was called and the children were placed in emergency protective custody.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.