Lyman K-9 passes away after drug bust

The Lyman Police Department said one of its K-9s passed away after a brief illness.

Bosco joined the department in November 2016 and was partnered with Officer Bryan Snow. The department said he passed away Thursday from complications due to the illness.

Over the weekend, Bosco uncovered 40 grams of methamphetamine.

"Bosco served our commmunity great during his service making several drug apprehensions," the department posted.

They asked the community to keep his handler and family in their thoughts.

