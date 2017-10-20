Police: Upstate referee admits to striking parent in face multip - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Upstate referee admits to striking parent in face multiple times

SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Seneca Police Department was called to the scene of a disturbance on a soccer field Oct. 5.

Authorities said when they arrived on scene, multiple witnesses said a referee struck a parent in the face. Investigators said it appeared to be the result of an argument on the field.

When interviewed, police said both the parent and referee admitted there was a verbal dispute before the referee hit the parent twice in the face.

Neither party wished to press charges.

The recreation director said the referee would not be returning.

