Police: Upstate referee admits to striking parent in face multiple times

The Seneca Police Department was called to the scene of a disturbance on a soccer field Oct. 5.

Authorities said when they arrived on scene, multiple witnesses said a referee struck a parent in the face. Investigators said it appeared to be the result of an argument on the field.

When interviewed, police said both the parent and referee admitted there was a verbal dispute before the referee hit the parent twice in the face.

Neither party wished to press charges.

The recreation director said the referee would not be returning.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.