Troopers: Public's help needed after driver hits Upstate student, flees scene

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Oconee County Crime Stoppers are working together to investigate a hit-and-run injuring a student.

The incident occurred around 7:17 p.m. on Oct. 6. Authorities said a student was directing traffic before kickoff of the Seneca-West-Oak High School football game on Stadium Drive.

Troopers said a driver made an improper maneuver and hit the student before fleeing the scene without helping.

The student, a high schooler attending West-Oak, was transported to Oconee Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

MORE NEWS: Police: Upstate referee admits to striking parent in face multiple times

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.