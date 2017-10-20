Deputies investigating bank robbery in Spartanburg Co. - FOX Carolina 21

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office was on scene of a bank robbery reported Friday.

Dispatchers said they received a call regarding a hold-up alarm from the Arthur State Bank on Warren Abernathy Highway just before 1:15 p.m.

Deputies said a male suspect wearing dark clothing and carrying a colorful shopping bag robbed the business. He didn't display a weapon and fled on foot, deputies said.

A K-9 team attempted to track the suspect but was unsuccessful.

Deputies said the suspect may have gotten into a tan two-door pickup truck on Somerset Drive traveling toward Highway 29.

