Deputies: Suspect in Spartanburg Co. bank robbery turns self in

Melvin Curtis Cheek (Source: SCSO) Melvin Curtis Cheek (Source: SCSO)
Suspect in Arthur State Bank robbery (Source: SCSO) Suspect in Arthur State Bank robbery (Source: SCSO)
Deputies on scene at Arthur State Bank (Oct. 20, 2017/FOX Carolina) Deputies on scene at Arthur State Bank (Oct. 20, 2017/FOX Carolina)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a suspect in a bank robbery turned himself in Monday.

Dispatchers said they received a call regarding a hold-up alarm from the Arthur State Bank on Warren Abernathy Highway just before 1:15 p.m. on Friday.

Deputies said a male suspect wearing dark clothing and carrying a colorful shopping bag robbed the business. An employee told deputies the man handed her a note stating for her to put all the money in the bag and that he had a gun. She said she handed over about $5,000 cash.

Per deputies, the man didn't display a weapon and fled on foot. They say he also had on a hat and dark-colored sunglasses.

A K-9 team attempted to track the suspect but was unsuccessful.

Deputies said the suspect may have gotten into a tan two-door pickup truck on Somerset Drive traveling toward Highway 29.

On Monday, deputies identified the suspect as 59-year-old Melvin Curtis Cheek. Deputies said Cheek was identified by several individuals who saw him in surveillance video released.

Deputies said a search warrant was executed at Cheeks' home but he was not located. He did, however, admit to the robbery in two calls with a violent crimes sergeant, deputies said.

He turned himself in Monday after he said he was taking care of some personal matters.

