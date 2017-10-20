Greenville city, county officials put in bid for new Amazon headquarters

The Amazon fulfillment center in Spartanburg will be in full swing on Cyber Monday for the company's busiest day of the year. (Nov. 30, 2014/FOX Carolina)

Amazon is currently reviewing proposals for the location of its second headquarters in North America - and Greenville could be on the table.

A spokesperson for the City of Greenville confirmed the city partnered with county, state and regional economic development allies to submit a proposal for Amazon HQ2.

The deadline for proposals was Thursday.

Amazon said it expects to invest more than $5 billion in the construction of the new headquarters, which could bring as many as 50,000 high-paying jobs.

The company said it has a preference for locations with metropolitan areas with more than one million people, a stable business-friendly environment, urban or suburban areas with the potential to attract strong technical talent, and communities willing to think "big and creatively."

Amazon's current headquarters is 8.1 million square feet in 33 buildings in Seattle. HQ2 is expected to be similar in size.

