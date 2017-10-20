Upstate man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in mom's strangulation

An Upstate man indicted in the 2011 slaying of his elderly mother entered a guilty plea on Thursday.

John Wesley Coker claimed to have found his mother, 71-year-old Linda Clark, deceased in her bedroom. Investigators said Clark was strangled and beaten at the home on Liberty Highway.

In April 2017, Coker was indicted on a murder charge in connection with the case.

The solicitor said Coker entered an Alford plea to voluntary manslaughter. In an Alford plea, the defendant maintains innocence but instead admits evidence would likely lead a judge or jury to a guilty verdict.

He was sentenced to 20 years active service with credit for time served.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.