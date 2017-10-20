Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office: Man assaults, spits on deputies after arrested

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested after he assaulting deputies. Deputies said William Jason Woodard, 33, was placed under arrest in relation to a domestic related incident.

According to deputies, Woodard tried to break out the windows of the patrol car after he was arrested. The sheriff's office said Woodard spit on an officer and kicked and kneed officers after he arrived at the jail.

Woodard faces thirteen charges and is currently being held in the Jackson County Detention Center.

