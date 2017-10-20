City of Greenville using new software to monitor, sync up traffic signals remotely

If you take a drive down Laurens road in the middle of the day, there’s a good chance you’ll see cars moving swiftly in both directions.

The city of Greenville’s Engineering Services Manager Dwayne Cooper said that’s because the lights are working in sync.

“You can get through all those lights under green, the theory is you never have to stop in certain traffic conditions,” said Cooper.

The city started using a new software in early September that allows them to re-time traffic signals remotely from their own desks.

“The old way of doing things is we just manually go out there and time these signal cabinets, we have to physically go out and look at the signal down the street and time them the same,” said Cooper.

There are more than 200 signals in the city. Right now, engineers said the system is linked to more than 30 mainly on Laurens and Haywood Roads, Pleasantburg Drive and Stone Avenue.

If something throws the signal off, Cooper said the software makes for an easy fix.

“It opens up a whole lot of possibilities as far as traffic control and trying to make a more efficient flow of traffic through our major corridors,” said Cooper.

