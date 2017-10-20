Deputies: Two charged after Henderson Co. store broken into twice in 2 weeks

Deputies say two arrests have been made in connection with multiple breaking and enterings at a Henderson County store.

Officials with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office said on that on October 11, deputies responded to Jimmy Nix & Sons Apple House at 3642 Chimney Rock Road in reference to a past tense breaking and entering of the building with multiple tools stolen.

Deputies said this had been the second incident of breaking and entering at that location within a 2 week time span.

During an ongoing investigation into the first incident, investigators were able to identify two possible suspects - 31-year-old Michael Richard Middleton and 32-year-old Matthew Daniel McMahan, both of Hendersonville. They were arrested on October 12.

Middleton was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods, and was held on a $15,000 secured bond at the Henderson County Jail.

McMahan was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods. He was released on a $12,000 secured bond.

