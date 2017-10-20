Oconee Co. Sheriff's Office: One woman arrested, one woman wanted in connection with robbery

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says one woman was arrested and another woman is wanted in connection with a robbery. Deputies said Tiffany Pauline Moore, 29, was arrested on multiple charges on Thursday.

Moore was charged with grand larceny and first degree burglary in connection with an Oct. 3 robbery. According to deputies, several items were taken from the residence, including a large amount of cash and multiple firearms. Deputies said the items taken have a value of over $22,000.

Moore was also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, deputies said. According to deputies, the charge stemmed from an investigation that found Moore helping a 15-year-old repeatedly miss school.

Deputies said Moore is being held at the detention center.

Deputies said Christy Ann Reed, 33, is also wanted in connection with these incidents. Reed is also charged with grand larceny, first degree burglary and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, deputies stated.

The sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in locating Reed. Anyone with information regarding Reed's location should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

